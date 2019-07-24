Both McDonald Stratford division one and two teams played on their home turf this weekend.

The McDonald Stratford division one football team took on Charrua Kaponga in their game.

Both of the teams were evenly matched throughout the game, however Charrua Kaponga finished the game well, scoring the last points. Charrua Kaponga won the match 2-1.

The McDonald Stratford division two football team played against Hāwera.

Despite showing determination throughout the match, Stratford were beaten by Hāwera. The final score of the match was 3-0.

The Tungsten Legal Women's football team played against Woodleigh.

The Stratford team showed skill and determination throughout the match, rewarding the team with a win. The final score was 3-1.