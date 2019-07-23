The Stratford Avon short mat bowls club played a morning triples and afternoon pairs session on Saturday, July 20.

Malcolm Hosking, Bari Oliver, Kent Ferguson, and Iain Parker, Keith Zender and Brian Pearce played well in the morning triples session.

In the afternoon pairs session, newcomer Omar Barretta teamed with Rex Dyason to take the win.

Newcomer Denise Smith-Watty teamed with Rex Hodgetts and received the runners-up.

On Sunday, July 21 the club's inaugural Pairs Championship was played. This is believed to be a New Zealand first for short mat bowls.

Brian Pearce and Iain Parker won the championships. Alex Jacobsen and Royce Eaves received runners-up.

The number of players per team is determined by how many people attend.

For those wishing to play, they can turn up to the Regan St clubrooms for the morning and afternoon games.

■ Short mat bowls events are played every Saturday morning and afternoon at 8.40am and 12.40pm. The first time you attend is free, afterwards there is a $3 mat fee. For any inquiries, contact club president Mike Sherning on 067655502