A life spent caring for others is a life well lived, says Judy Drummond.

One of this year's Stratford District Council Citizens Award recipients, Judy has given many hours of her time to the Taranaki Hospice through the years.

A trained nurse, Judy says her professional work in the field of hospice palliative care led to her becoming involved as a volunteer with the Hospice Group in her free time.

"I volunteer as a biographer for the hospice, helping people create a record of their life story for their families."

On receiving a referral from hospice, Judy says she visits a client in their home several times, recording their story.

"Each visit is about an hour long, and I go around six times. Then type it all up - every hour long visit probably means about four hours typing. We don't edit it, as we are recording the persons story in their own words. Then the story is printed into a book and the client receives six copies of it to keep, and to share with family members."

Being invited into homes to do this work is "very rewarding, but also humbling to be invited into someone's home to do this", says Judy.

Judy was a district nurse for many years.

"I liked the work, I enjoy going to help people in their own homes, ensuring their independence and helping them get healthy."

Mayor Neil Volzke describes Judy's years of work in the health service as ranging over a wide number of services and roles.

"It's an amazing contribution to nursing and to the community."

Judy says nursing wasn't just a job, "it was my passion".

Judy is also active in a range of community groups, from the Stratford Rugby Club through to the Stratford Women's Club. She is also a member of the Stratford Croquet Club and the Stratford Lions.