She is just 18 years old, but Kaitlin Best's heart has flatlined 10 times in the past year.

Now Kaitlin is desperately trying to raise $10,000 to pay for urgent surgery this week.

"I want my quality of life back."

Kaitlin has supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), a condition which causes her heart to beat excessively fast.

Advertisement

In what Kaitlin and family call 'glitches', her heart beat can increase dramatically. While a normal resting heart rate is between 60 and 100 beats per minute, Kaitlin's is normally around 160, and when she experiences what she terms 'glitches', that increases to 250-300.

"It feels almost like you are having a really strong anxiety attack that doesn't stop. I lose the feeling in my arms and my legs, and after two hours I start to go white and have the potential to pass out unless it is flatlined."

When this happens, an injection of adenosine causes her heart to chemically flatline.

"Otherwise my heart would drown in its own blood."

Her condition was diagnosed just one year ago, when the normally healthy and active teenager felt dizzy at work.

"I thought I was just feeling a bit off, maybe I was winded or something, but it didn't go away and I felt faint."

After numerous hospital visits she finally had a diagnosis, but still no solution.

"The common fix for it is a surgical ablation, but we just kept waiting. Meanwhile I was spending days at a time in the hospital. I had to give up my job at Colonel Malones, stop playing sport, and basically stop living a normal life."

After her heart had been flatlined nine times, the family made the decision to pay for the surgery privately.

That surgery took place a month ago, and while it means her heart rate has reduced slightly, now sitting at 140bpm, it hasn't fixed the problem.

"Normally the surgery is done in around an hour, and surgeons 'burn' about three nerve endings to block the electrical signals causing the problem. My surgery took closer to three hours, they burned 15 nerve endings and it didn't really solve the problem."

A month later, Kaitlin is about to undergo a second similar surgery in Auckland, under one of the top surgeons in New Zealand for this condition.

"I feel let down by the public health system really, as it took a long time to get diagnosed, and then the wait for surgery became too long. Luckily we have health insurance, but it doesn't cover the whole cost so we paid around $7500 for the first surgery and related costs of accommodation and recovery. I now need to find around $10,000 just a month later for this second surgery, flights to Auckland and accommodation for my family there."

Kaitlin says she has tried to stay positive through the experience, and has been determined to live as normal a life as possible.

"Rather than going on a benefit I have been lucky enough to have a friend who was willing to employ me at her business Kode Boutique in New Plymouth. So I could still earn some money. She understands I can't always work, and right now am facing time off for the surgery and afterwards."

Kaitlin says asking for help through the online fundraising page Givealittle was a hard decision.

"Friends suggested it, but I felt uncomfortable asking strangers for help."

Since setting up the page, Kaitlin has been overwhelmed by the response.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who has donated or supported me in some way. It means so much to me."

● www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-kaitlin-get-her-urgent-heart-surgery