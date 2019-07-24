Raewyn McDonald has dedicated thousands of hours to caring for others over the years.

One of this year's Stratford District Council Citizens Award recipients, Raewyn spends hours every week giving to her community.

From delivering Meals on Wheels as part of her involvement to washing and sorting clothes for new parents, Raewyn gives her time to people of all ages in the district.

As a Stratford Lion, Raewyn is "pretty much everywhere", says mayor Neil Volzke.

"I help with things like delivering Meals on Wheels and making cups of tea at the blood donor drives, cooking sausages at various events, selling tickets for the Christmas Stocking, helping with parking at the A&P show each year and the gates at the rugby each week."

In the past, Raewyn has been secretary for the club, and currently serves as almoner.

"That means taking care of any of our members who are sick, taking gift baskets to them, things like that."

Raewyn is a member of the Stratford Daffodil Day committee and also helps with the Cancer Society's Tree of Remembrance in town every December.

She is also secretary for the Stratford Women's Club and sits on the Marire Rest Home committee.

Every week, Raewyn spends at least three days a week volunteering at Pregnancy Help. While based in Stratford, the organisation serves families all over the Taranaki region.

Raewyn and the other volunteers wash, dry, fold and sort the baby clothes, bedding and other items that come in, ready to be packed up into parcels and sent out to families in need. She also knits and sews items for the organisation.

"I just love it," says Raewyn.

"The difference it makes to people's lives is worth it."