Demolition has paused temporarily at the site of a new development planned for Broadway.

In 2016, local developers David and Jason Kowalewski of Kowalewski Holding Limited announced plans to develop a retail and cafe space on Broadway, having purchased the four buildings situated between the ANZ Bank and the Paper Plus store.

Demolition of those buildings started in May this year, but paused before fully demolishing the final building.

At a council meeting last week, mayor Neil Volzke's monthly report to council included a list of meetings and events he attended by in June.

Councillor Graham Kelly noted a meeting with David Kowalewski and asked the mayor about Kowalewski development.

"Is there any truth to the rumour he is taking a back seat currently?"

The mayor suggested the question would be better put to Kowalewski directly but added he was aware of an issue regarding the demolition process.

Mr Kowalewski says the issue has meant they have paused the final part of the demolition project.

"We're taking a deep breath right now. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to see there is an issue with the final part of the demolition and a shared wall with the neighbouring building."

The neighbouring building is tenanted by Paper Plus, and Mr Kowalewski says they don't want to risk damaging that building.

"Margie is one of the best retailers in Stratford, and we don't want to cause damage to their building. Instead we are trying to find a solution that fits everyone before we continue with the demolition and development."

Mr Kowalewski says the development is likely to have a business centre as part of it, but he doesn't yet know what the final building will look like.

"It depends on a lot of things really, what happens with the ANZ Bank building, how we address the issue we are currently facing with the rest of the demolition."