Two local girls, Hayley, 10, and Aimee, 8, MacLennan competed in the Scottish Official Board of Highland Dancing (SOBDH) New Zealand Championships and supporting events held in New Plymouth on July 13 and 14.

On the Saturday, Aimee competed in the beginners grade, coming second in the Highland Fling, first in the sword dance, first in the Seann Triubhas, first in the Trophy Fling, first in the Scottish Lilt, second in the Flora McDonald and placed second overall.

Her sister Hayley competed in the novice grade, receiving second in the Highland Fling, third in the Sword Dance, second Sean Triubhas, first Half Tulloch, second Trophy Fling, third Scottish Lilt, third Flora McDonald and placed second overall.

On the Sunday, Aimee placed third in the Highland Fling, second Sword Dance, first in Sean Triubhas, second in Trophy Fling, third Scottish Lilt, third Flora McDonald and place second overall. Aimee has now moved up a grade to novice.

Advertisement

On the Sunday, Hayley placed second in the Highland Fling, first Seann Triubhas, second Half Tulloch, third Trophy Fling, third Scottish Lilt, third Flora McDonald and placed second overall. Hayley has now moved up a grade to intermediate where she will learn three new dances.

On Sunday both girls entered into the Solo Choreography section. Both girls chose their own Celtic song, costume and choreographed their own highland dance steps. Hayley's song was called Dancing on the waves by Skipinnish and Aimee's song was called The Island by Skipinnish. Hayley was placed second and Aimee was placed fifth.

Hayley has been dancing for five years and Aimee for three years. Aimee recently competed in the Manawatu and Rangitikei Districts Highland Dance Competition and was placed first overall in her grade.

Their dance teacher is Morgan Bamford of New Plymouth, who runs the Morgan B School of Dance.