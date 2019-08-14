

The Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust is selling its own batches of honey.

The money raised will go towards funding the sanctuary. Simon Collins, Sanctuary Manager says the honey was made at the sanctuary.

"Hives were placed at the Sanctuary at a low scale in the summer. Every year we have a small batch of honey for sale. All the money made goes straight back to Sanctuary operations."

The honey producers and bee keepers were from Bees and Trees.

"By helping us, Bees and Trees has also had the opportunity to contribute to the community."

The honey takes an entire season to make, with one batch of honey produced each year.

"We are very lucky to have the support from the community buying our honey."

Simon says it is really important to the charity that they are working hard to earn an income for the sanctuary.

"It is important we're doing justice to the volunteers and grants we receive that we're also working hard to fund our project."

■ A jar of honey costs $20. To order email: contact@rotokare.org.nz, or visit www.fb.com/rotokare or ring 06 764 8500.