Fish & Game New Zealand and the New Zealand Game Bird Habitat Trust are running a photo competition to select a winning image to be used on the Game Bird Habitat Stamp.

New Zealand Game Bird Habitat Trust chairman Andy Tannock says the habitat stamp is traditionally launched on February 2 each year in acknowledgement of World Wetland Day.

"The paradise shelduck has been selected as the game bird species to feature in this year's photo competition. This is the first photo competition we have run to select the Game Bird Habitat Stamp."

As well as having their photo on the stamp, the winner will also receive a full season 2020 Fish & Game New Zealand game bird licence.

The paradise shelduck was also the first species to appear on the Game Bird Habitat Stamp when it was launched in 1994 and featured again in 2004.

The Game Bird Habitat Stamp programme plays a vital role in the protection, enhancement and creation of game bird habitat in New Zealand.

Funds from the sale of the game bird hunting licences and stamp collection products support projects that protect and enhance wetlands and game bird and other wildlife habitats.

"Wetlands are vital for wildlife because they provide valuable habitat for species," Andy says.

Funding for the Game Bird Habitat Trust comes from the $4 Game Bird Habitat Stamp which is affixed to every game bird hunting licence issued by Fish & Game New Zealand. New Zealand Post also sells the stamps to the general public. Around $100,000 is raised each year.

■ The competition is open to anyone. Further information is on the Fish & Game New Zealand website at fishandgame.org.nz/competition.