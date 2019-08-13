The community will be able to take night tours of the Rotokare Scenic Reserve sanctuary

for both scheduled and private tours.

Sanctuary Manager Simon Collins says the reserve has been holding night tours for a few years during winter.

"There has been a large amount of interest given by the community. This is a great opportunity for people to understand the night time wildlife."

Each tour session runs for two hours with a brief description of the sanctuary and wildlife given before the tour.

A group who attended one of the night tours in 2018. Photo supplied.

"It is a really important opportunity to engage with the community. It gives the community the power of knowledge of our local flora and fauna.

Simon says the feedback he has received from previous night tours has been fantastic.

"Someone said while on the tour it was like they were witnessing a Discovery Channel moment.

"It is really exciting to have this positive feedback. The feedback gives us the view of the perspective the wider community have about Rotokare."

While all the event tours have been booked, people can still book a big group for a private tour of the sanctuary.

■ For more information about the tours, or to book a private tour, contact educator Ash Muralidhar at educator@rotokare.org.nz