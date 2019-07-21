An exclusive media partnership between New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU) has been secured.

NZME Taranaki regional sales manager Tracey Blake says NZME are "thrilled" to support the TRFU through the partnership.

"Supporting the community is something that we pride ourselves at NZME. Having the Bulls with us exclusively this season means we can support the community through a variety of on air elements on The Hits, and through our corporate hospitality with our valued clients. We are excited to work with such a dynamic team at TRFU and know this partnership will be a long one that will benefit the region as a whole."

Kris Robinson, TRFU commercial manager, says he is excited about the partnership.

"The key for us was to have a partnership with an agency that can help us promote our message to the public. Whether it is radio, print or social media."

Kris says he is excited to work with The Hits.

"We are working with a great brand. There is common ground between Tracey Blake, The Hits radio announcer Emma Helleur and myself. We all work collaboratively. There is a good mix of fun and enthusiasm."