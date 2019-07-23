Councillor Graham Kelly says ratepayers are being neglected by the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) when it comes to potholes in the town.

During last week's council meeting, the mayor's report was received, and Mr Kelly noted it mentioned a meeting between the mayor and NZTA.

"Would that meeting have been about the atrocity outside the Commercial pub?"

Mayor Neil Volzke said he understood people's frustrations when it came to potholes in the town.

"Yes, there are a number of atrocities on the state highway, and I do encourage people to ring the 0800 number to report them to the NZTA."

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Kelly says he feels NZTA neglects taxpayers by not fixing the roads right the first time.

"It is poor workmanship by those NZTA contract to fix the roads."

Mr Kelly says the roads are repaired and then within days are "ripped up again".

"Maybe local authorities should take ownership of roads and bill the Government for the work."

Mayor Volzke says he consistently brings issues with the state highways running through the district to the attention of NZTA.

"While the state highways are not under the control of council, I frequently bring issues with them to the attention of NZTA. Hopefully we will be able to achieve a permanent solution to the problem rather than have the continuation of makeshift fixes that don't last."

● To report issues with any of the state highways, call 0800 444 449