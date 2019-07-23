A bench made as part of the New Zealand Certified Builders apprentice challenge has been donated to the local cancer society.

The bench set was made by Liam Anderson, one of Adan's apprentices.

Liam won this year's Taranaki regional New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge in April, and made the bench as part of the challenge.

Adan Larsen says from the New Zealand Certified Builder's perspective, being able to give the challenge bench back to charity is a good thing.

"We get to utilise the bench in a great challenge, and to have it given to a really good cause and charity who will really get a lot of use out of the bench is really good."