The McDonald Stratford Men's division one football team played Inglewood division two in the Nimo Cup semi-final.

Despite being in a lower division, Inglewood was up for the challenge. The game was won by Stratford 4-1.

The next round of the Nimo Cup will be played at the end of August.

On Sunday, the Tungsten Legal Stratford Women's football team travelled to Hāwera to play the Susan Hipp Accounting Hāwera team in wet weather.

Hāwera won the hard-fought match. The score was 16-nil.

Players of the day went to Estella van der Lee and Jenna Phillips.