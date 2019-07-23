Bookworms are being encouraged to become artists and design a bookbag for Stratford Library.

This month is plastic free July and to celebrate, the Stratford District Library are holding a competition to design a reusable bag.

The winner will have their reusable bag design on sale at the library and receive a bumper family bag of eco-products.

Senior library officer Bridget Roper says the competition has already had a number of entries, each with their own personal artistic flare.

"We're amazed by the number and quality of the entries. It will be hard to pick a winner."

Bridget says the competition is helping the Stratford District Council to promote plastic free July.

"The Stratford Library team are concerned with the issues of sustainability. The whole idea of a library is to share resources. One of the ways we thought to do this was a reusable bag being designed for the public to use."

Bridget says people who visit the library often ask for a bag to carry their books home in, especially in the winter when it is raining so the books don't get wet.

"We used to give out single use plastic bags. However as these aren't available anymore we have nothing to give. This competition will give the community a bag to use."

Bridget says having a special library bag is a great way to promote the Stratford Library.

■ The design a reusable bag competition is open until July 31 and is open to all ages. To enter, collect a form from the Stratford Library or download a form from the Stratford District Council website. Forms can be returned to the Stratford Library or emailed through to library@stratford.govt.nz.ne: