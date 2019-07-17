There were board games, midnight feasting and even a game of soccer between some lucky teddy bears at the Stratford library last Wednesday night.

Senior Library officer, Bridget Roper, says the teddies were attending the library's teddy Bear Sleepover, part of the Stratford District Council school holiday programme.

The bears visited the library with their owners on Wednesday afternoon, and once their young owners went home they got into all kinds of mischief, she says.

"They played games and made a mess, used the Chromebooks and the free WI-FI, climbed the shelves, planned an escape and had a midnight feast."

The teddies using the Chromebooks and computers.

Bridget says before the teddy bear sleepover, the children and their bears were read a story, made a photo frame, had a snack and then tucked their teddy bears in bed in a teepee.

"It is great to see so many children and their parents, as well as teddy bears, joining in the School Holiday Programme."

Ava and Tommy Stone making picture frames for their Teddy photos.

When the children picked up their teddies the next day, librarian Kate Fairhurst, read them a story about what the teddies had gotten up to during their sleepover.

The teddies reading a story at their sleepover.

"I think they thought they were at the park, with a slide and an amusement ride. The bears are all ready to go home now. They may all need to go to bed early tonight, after their adventures in the library."

Librarian Kate Fairhurst reading the children and their teddies a story.

Taylor Duffield (8) says her Teddy Pengie enjoyed the sleepover at the Stratford Library.

"I think Pengie had fun and got up to some mischief."

Taylor's brother, Luke says he thinks his teddy, Sloth, climbed the shelves.