New Plymouth District Council's (NPDC) Puke Ariki is celebrating a century of Taranaki museums and wants the public to take a lead role in a new project called Museum Memories.

The project is part of the 100th anniversary celebrations since the Taranaki Museum first opened its doors on 28 August 1919.

This also includes the popular Whare Kahurangi: 100 Years of Collecting exhibition.

"Our community is an integral part of the Museum's history and success and we would love to hear your fondest memories from any time in the past century so send us your stories, old photographs or videos," says NPDC's Puke Ariki Museum Manager Colleen Mullin.

Advertisement

"NPDC's Puke Ariki would like to hear from anyone who has a connection to the Museum – it can be from anyone; kids who love exploring the Museum, researchers who delve into our extensive collections or just because you're a long-time fan with a favourite memory to share."

Museum Memories will run throughout July and the favourites from those submitted will be included in a digital display as part of the August anniversary celebrations.

On August 30 there is a Museum After Dark event at Puke Ariki. There will be live entertainment and party after hours to celebrate the history. On August 31 there is a family party day. There will be a magician, party games, scavenger hunts and cake.

■ Museum Memories can be submitted online at pukeariki.com/museum/museum-memories/ or a form can be filled out at Puke Ariki museum.