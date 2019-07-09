The inaugural North Taranaki versus South Taranaki Hockey tournament took place on the weekend at the Stratford turf.

The event was a success, fulfilling its main aim of bringing clubs together to support Taranaki to get more teams into national senior and masters tournaments, says organiser Brooke Wyllie. The organisers plan to build on the tournament success for next year.

"We would like to look at the possibility of getting businesses involved as sponsors next year, as it was a great event which we hope will grow in popularity with both players and spectators each year."

Organisers had planned for four divisions, and while they only got three, Brooke says they were happy for the first year.

"The teams we had all played really well and everyone enjoyed their matches which were played in great spirit."

At the event, the South side (made up of teams from Hāwera, Te Kiri and Stratford) took on the North (teams from New Plymouth Old Boys, New Plymouth Old Girls, Northern United and New Plymouth Boys High School).

Results:

Open Men: 3-0 to North

Open Women: 4-0 to South

Masters Men: 5-1 to South