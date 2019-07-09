Stratford Avon Lawn Bowls Club held a short mat bowls event on Saturday.

The game is popular in Europe. It has two short sets of ends, with a tiebreaker if needed.

The game gives club members an all-weather playing option in the winter.

The first game was won by Mike Sherning, Iain Parker and Kent Ferguson.

Advertisement

■ Stratford Avon lawn bowl clubs will be holding short mat events every Saturday until September. There will be morning games from 8.40-12pm and afternoon games from 12.40-4pm. There is a $3 fee to cover hot or cold drinks, heating and refreshments.