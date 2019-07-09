The new Board of the Stratford Lions Club was inducted at the June 'changeover' meeting.

The team this year will be led by Jean Taylor as president and her theme for the year is Working together as a Team.

The club made donations to the Stratford Theatre Trust and the Foodbank as well as providing a donation towards the Christmas afternoon tea for the elderly and other community members.

Representatives of these organisations were invited to have dinner and receive their donations.

Jim Reed was presented with a Life Membership of the Lloyd Morgan Trust. Jim, a member for over 30 years, has carried out many roles, including organising members to undertake Meals on Wheels on a regular roster.

Lion Jim Reed (right) receiving his award for Life Membership of the Lloyd Morgan Trust from President Peter Death.

Outgoing President Peter Death reported on the many activities the club was involved with over the year, including the success of an Interactive Health Day held in conjunction with Toko Lions Club.

Twenty different organisations and individuals had received funding from the club over his term as president. Four new members have also been inducted during the year.

If you are interested in becoming a Lion, contact president Jean Taylor 06 765 8232.