

Stratford District Youth members were sworn in to office last Tuesday evening during a ceremony held at Stratford District Council chambers.

In front of mayor Neil Volzke, councillor Grant Boyde, chief executive Sven Hanne, friends and family, they each made their individual pledge to serve the youth of Stratford District during their time on youth council.

Of the 14 youth councillors, four are new to the role. Mayor Neil Volzke congratulated them all on being appointed, and thanked them for their efforts.

"Youth Council is something quite special across the country. Councils nationwide have tried to run them, only to have many of them peter out. Ours has been going since 2007 and still going strong. This longevity is a tribute to all involved."

Current youth councillors could take inspiration from the deputy CEO of Council, he said.

"Kate Whareaitu was a youth councillor some years ago, and look how far she has gone, right up to deputy CEO of the Council itself."

Councillors and council officers appreciated the work they do.

A video celebrating some of the work the Youth Council had done over the past year was shown, and former youth councillor Katelyn Bishop was farewelled and thanked for her service.

Chairperson of the youth council, Connor Giblin, said he was looking forward to the next year with the youth council, and thanked all of them for their efforts and dedication.

Stratford District Youth Councillors: Connor, Achim, Alena, Caden, Ella, Emma, Hannah, Harmony, Kaylen, Keisya, Nathan, Susannah, Taleesha and Tylah.