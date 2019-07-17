Hāwera Brass Band will be performing songs from Pirates of the Caribbean, Bohemian Rhapsody, the Lion King and more in their first concert of the year.

Band member Karl Anderson says the concert will be good for the band.

"It is good to get out there and show people what we are working on."

Karl says the band have been practicing for the concert since March.

Advertisement

"We had a lot of disruption as members were involved with other performances. Piecing everything together will be interesting."

The concert is at the Repertory House in Hāwera. This is the first time the band has performed at the venue.

Karl says the band needed to do a concert.

" I was involved with Annie and there was a rehearsal at one of the Repertory rooms for the show. I thought it was a very nice venue. The Hāwera Repertory Society was happy for us to use it. We've also developed a relationship with the society which is great."

The money raised from the concert will be going towards paying expenses to get the band to the Central District Bands Association Competition in Palmerston North at the end of August.

■ The concert is at the Hāwera Repertory house on 59 Collins street, Hāwera on July 21. Two shows, 2.30pm and 7pm. Adults $20 Children under 14 $10 and Family (two adults and two kids) $40. There are 50 seats for each show.