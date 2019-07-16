A local photographer will be showcasing her love for the old in an exhibition held at the Fenton Street Art Collective.

Irene Prestney has been photographing old buildings and houses for some time, and is now ready to put her work on show to a wider audience.

She says when she moved back to Taranaki in 2018, she was inspired to put herself out there.

"I felt inspired so I thought I'd give it a go, I thought what is there to lose."

Irene says she has always had a fascination with old things.

One of the owners of the Fenton Street Art Collective, Jo Stallard, says it is commendable of Irene to be displaying her work.

"She is facing the challenge and displaying her images to the public."

There will be an opening night on July 19 at 5.30pm showcasing Irene's work.

■ Exhibition at the Fenton Street Art Collective from July 16 to July 26. Extra prints will be available.