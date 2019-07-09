CityCare Group has been awarded the three-water contract for Stratford District.

Citycare Group Chief Executive Officer, Onno Mulder and Citycare Water Executive General Manger Tim Gibson, visited Stratford last Thursday to acknowledge the commencement of the 3 Waters contract (water, wastewater and stormwater) in Stratford District.

During their visit they met with Stratford District Council Mayor Neil Volzke and Chief Executive Sven Hanne, along with the Stratford Citycare team at their depot in Orlando Street.

Citycare Water has secured the contract for a three-year period, with further two-year renewal options. The contract began on July 1.

The team will work from a newly established depot in Orlando Street and will leverage its existing 40-strong 3-Waters team in New Plymouth to provide highly cost-effective support for specialist services such as CCTV drainage inspections, undertaking more major works and providing the initial response to any emergency events.

"One of the key features that sets Citycare Water apart is the collaborative approach taken with clients to identify ways to make operations more efficient and to improve the condition and performance of the 3-Waters systems.

"In addition we have a well-developed toolkit of processes and technologies and access to a team of engineers and technicians developing and implementing the best approach to support clients in meeting the many challenges associated with providing safe drinking water and protecting waterways and the natural environment," said Onno Mulder.

"All tenders received were evaluated on a combination of quality, process, resourcing and cost," Stratford District Council Chief Executive Sven Hanne said.

"We are dedicated to smart procurement that delivers great services for the community and provides value for money to our Stratford district ratepayers. We are fortunate to have a range of excellent contractors working with us to provide great services to the Stratford district."