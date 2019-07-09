The McDonald Stratford Men's division one football team took on the Hutchins Dick Peringa Pirates on a windy Saturday.

The wind was not helpful for the game, with the Stratford team fighting Peringa's attacks as well as the strong blows.

The Stratford team lost the match. The final score was 3-1.

The McDonald Stratford Men's division two football team played the top of the division two table team, the Taranaki Thru Tubing NP Rangers.

Advertisement

The Rangers applied pressure to the Stratford team. Within the first few minutes, the Rangers were two up on the score board.

The Stratford team played well in the match, producing great defense and attack work. The Rangers won the match 2-0.

The Tungsten legal Women's team played Susan Hipp Accounting Hāwera Women's team.

The Stratford team preformed well but unfortunately couldn't close the scoring gap. The final score of the match was 11-3 to the Hāwera Women's team

The Stratford U15 team put up a fantastic display of football against Jones Quarry Moturoa AFC Fusion U15 in the first round of the U15 knockout plate. The Stratford team won the match 6-1.

■ Games for this week:

Saturday July 13: McDonald Stratford Men's division one vs Inglewood division two in the second round of the Nimo cup knock out, 12.00pm at Karo Park.

Sunday July 14: Tungsten Legal Stratford Women's vs Susan Hipp Accounting Hāwera, 10.30am Turuturu Park, Hāwera.