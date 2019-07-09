The Stratford Eltham Colts rugby team saved the best until last.

The end of a season put them in the championship semi final against Spotswood.

With expectations high a hard-fought game was expected from both teams. Fans were not disappointed.

The match opened with the Colts scoring a three-point penalty. Spotswood fired back with a try and conversion.

Advertisement

Both teams played fiercely with the Colts leading 32-29 with two minutes left to play.

Possession of the ball was lost in these last moments and Spotswood won the match, meaning they will progress to the final.

Despite the loss, the Colts had a great season, with each player contributing their all to the team.