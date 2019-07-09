The sounds and smells of a traditional European Christmas will be found in Taranaki this weekend.

A version of Christkindlesmarkt, a traditional Christmas market held annually in European cities, will take place in Okato this Saturday.

The market is the brainchild of Stoney River hotel owners Heimo and Renate Staudinger and Belinda Lubkoll-Young of Ringcraft Moana.

Heimo and Renate come from Mattighofen in Austria, while Belinda comes from Berlin.

While all three love New Zealand where they now live, they say the traditional Christmas markets Austria and Germany are famous for are something they miss.

For the third year, the trio are putting on their own version of a Christmas market in Ōkato and Belinda says it will be even bigger than the previous two events.

"We have extended to over 30 stalls this year and are expecting over 1800 visitors on the day."

Belinda says the event has been popular since it began in 2017.

"Bringing a bit of European Christmas culture to lighten up a cold Taranaki winter's day has been a huge success for us".

Renate says visitors will enjoy a range of sights, sounds, smells and tastes on the day, to make it feel just like a European Christmas.

"We will have mulled wine, bratwurst, Christmas cookies and a black forest cherry cake among the foods and drinks on offer, and we have some great entertainment booked as well, from the Taranaki Harmony Chorus singing for us, to a visit from the man himself, Santa Claus."

Renate says the event offers something for everyone.

"It is a nice social day and evening out, with delicious food on offer as well as the chance to do some early Christmas shopping."

Christkindl - Christmas Market: Stony River Boutique Hotel, 2502 Surf Highway, New Plymouth, Taranaki

Saturday 13 July 2019 11am – 5pm.

Santa will visit at 11.30am and again at 3pm.