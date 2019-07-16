Rick Coplestone says he will stand for re-election as a District Councillor in the October elections this year.

Rick, who is in his first term as a rural councillor, says he wants to remain at the council table as he believes it is an exciting time for the district.

"There's plenty happening in the district, such as the new swimming pool and the subdivision, as well as the increase in tourism and opportunities for the back country.



"As a rural councillor I believe it is vital for Council to have ongoing and honest dialogue with the rural community."