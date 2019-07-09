The Stratford High School netball team touring Australia received new gear from sponsors last week.

DC Joinery sponsored tights, Horizon Energy sponsored hoodies and CMK Accountants sponsored backpacks and polo shirts.

The team of 19 which includes the players and supporters, flew out on Friday last week.

Denise Kay, netball co-ordinator at Stratford High School says in 10 months, the team fundraised over $30,000 for the trip.

"All of our sponsors have supported us really well. Whether they have sponsored apparel or our quiz night or the advertisement in the newspaper or food for a barbecue they have all been extremely generous. I am so impressed how a small town like Stratford can give so much. The whole team really appreciates it."

"To the staff involved, our coach, our parents and the players who have been involved in fundraising, what a truly amazing effort."