Stratford Girl Guides, Brownies and their friends danced the night away at a disco last week to raise money for the SPCA.

Leonie Spalding, the GirlGuiding leader in Stratford, says the disco was for Guides aged 9-12, Brownies aged 7-9 and their friends.

"The disco helped the guides get their money badge. The girls had to fundraise for a charity, and they chose SPCA." Entry to the disco was a gold coin and pet food.

"It was great to see the girls organise the event. They chose the music and food, the charity and chose to dress up as animals."

Advertisement

Lara Abraham, 12, who has been a Brownie and now a Guide says it was fun to organise the disco.

"Everyone in the group are friends. We all love to have fun and the disco is a fun event."

They raised $85 for the SPCA as well as pet food.

■ Stratford Girl Guides meet Tuesdays at 5.30pm. Contact 0800 22 22 92.