Stratford Primary School pupils are selling basketball hoops, phone cases and tyre seats as part of their build a business project.

All year 7 and 8 pupils at the school participate in the annual project, which requires them to design, make and sell a product. The pupils spend weeks planning, costing and making their products, as well as designing posters and adverts for them.

Their work culminates in a market evening at the school, where parents and the local community are invited to come and shop.

Myah Johns (11) and Neisha Taylorr (11) were selling bubblegum scrub and washer necklaces in their business, Myeisha.

Myeisha business owners (from l-r): Myah Johns (11) and Neisha Taylor (11) with their washer necklaces and lipscrub.

"The lip scrub is good for lips and the washer necklaces make you stand out," Myah says.

The Feisty Females were selling tyre seats and key holders. The business is made up of Leand Sanders (12), Rinoa Hawkins (13) and Bailey Ngataierua (12).

Bailey says the group found it difficult to choose products to sell.

"Our group had a lot of good ideas and it was hard to decide on what to sell."

Jake White (12), Riley Booker (11) , Michael Vrong (12) and Qwontaye Taylor (12) are selling coffee cosies in their business, Jump Products.

One of the coffee cosies created by the Jump Products Business.

Riley says the group was focused on creating a high-quality product.

Fabric Fiesta is selling three products - phone cases, laptop cases and dog toys.

Zara Jackson (12) and Molly Gernhoefer (12) say it was awesome to sell a diverse range of products.

Fabric Fiesta business owners (from l-r) Molly Gernhoefer (12) and Zara Jackson (12) with their laptop cases, phone cases and dog toys.

"The hardest thing was sourcing materials and learning how to sew," Zara says.

Levi Carter (12), Bryan Adams (12) and Jordan Petrie (12) are part of the group LBJ. The boys were selling miniature basketball hoops.

LBJ business owners (from l-r): Levi Carter (12), Bryan Adams (12) and Jordan Petrie (12) with their basketball hoops.

"We wanted to make the basketball hoops as no one had done it before."