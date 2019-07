There was a very special tot time at the Stratford Library last week, as youngsters enjoyed songs, stories and craft all themed around Puanga- the Māori new year.

Tamariki from Te Kōhanga Reo o Whakaahurangi and Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Taura Here I Te Ao attended as well as other young families.

Matua Herewini Nopera of Te Kōhanga Reo o Whakaahurangi led the group in some singing, before the youngsters listened to a story and then did some colouring and craft based around it.