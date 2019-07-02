McDonald Stratford Men's division one football team produced a game of determination against Francais Douglas Memorial College New Style Homes second six football team on Saturday.

The game ended in a draw, 1-1.

McDonald Stratford Men's division two football team played the Taranaki Tyre talk Woodleigh football team.

While both teams played well, Woodleigh took the win. The final score was 4-0.

The Aitkens Transport Stratford U18 had an easy win over FDMC Cardinals winning 7-0.

The Stratford U15 team put up a determined fight against FDMC Solomons, however they came up short. The final score was 4-2.

■ Games for this week:

Saturday July 6: McDonald Stratford Men's division one football team vs Hutchins Dick Peringa Pirates, 12:45pm at Peringa Park.

McDonald Stratford Men's division two football team vs Taranaki Thru Tubing NP Rangers at 2:45pm at Merrilands Park.

Sunday July 7: Tungsten Legal Stratford Women's football team vs Susan Hipp Accounting Hawera, 10:30am at Turuturu Park, Hāwera.