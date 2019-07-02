Pushka and Mushka are this week's Scratching Post pet of the week.

These outgoing, social and talkative sisters were brought to the team at The Scratching Post after they were found abandoned.

Mushka is looking to find a forever home.

Trustee Karma Andrews says after being cared for in a foster home, the sisters are ready to find new homes.

As with all kittens available through The Scratching Post, Pushka and Mushka have been desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, vet health checked, and are litterbox trained. Their adoption fee is $130 each.

Advertisement

The Scratching Post is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am - 2pm. 127 Broadway, Stratford, phone 027 292 6167.