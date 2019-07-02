Hāwera locals will be able to eat, shop and listen to live entertainment at a Winter Solstice event.

Nikki Watson, Co-ordinator at business association Bizlink Hāwera, says this event will create a strong sense of excitement in the community.

"This spins off to promote Hāwera as a whole. Bizlink is always looking for opportunities to support business and providing events like these which engage family fun really does the whole community well."

Nikki says she thinks local businesses who choose to stay open will be pleasantly surprised with the outcome.

Advertisement

"It is a late-night shopping opportunity for businesses."

The Solstice night will have food vendors, heat lamps, braziers and market stalls throughout the Hāwera township.

Nikki says the night has a variety of events.

"Campbell Lane will have a movie projection along with marshmallow toasting over braziers. Korimako lane will run a silent disco.

"Arcade by Off the Cuff will have black lights to showcase glow-in-the-dark face-painting and luminous clothing. Santa's Cave will be open in the Town Square from 6pm-7.30pm, there will be glow sticks available for sale and live music in the town square."

■ The Winter Solstice event is on July 19 from 5.30pm-8pm.