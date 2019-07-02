The 2019 ice skate tour will be making a stop in South Taranaki.

Liesl Davidson, community events co ordinator for the South Taranaki District Council says it is exciting that ice skate rink is returning.

"This is a great opportunity for people to come out and give ice skating, something most people wouldn't have tried before, a go. The rink we have this year is double the size of the rink we had in 2017 so there is heaps more space for skaters."

The ice skate rink is at the Hāwera Community Centre.

Advertisement

It is available to the public at these times:

Monday July 1– Friday July 5: 3pm-5pm

Saturday July 6: 10am-7pm

Sunday July 7: 10am-7pm

Monday July 8: 10am-7pm

Tuesday July 9: 12noon-7pm

Wednesday July 10: 10am- 7pm

Thursday July 11: 10am – 5pm

Friday July 12: 10am-7pm

Saturday July 13: 10am-4pm

The cost is $3 for children under 16. Adults pay $7. Anyone under 16 must wear a helmet and gloves. These are provided and included in the cost, however, people can bring their own if they wish.



■ Curling will also be available by appointment. To make a booking, email events@stdc.govt.nz