Primary school pupils darted across the War Memorial hall during the Stratford area primary school league basketball finals.

Playing in the section C final was St Joseph's Taniwhas and the Toko Warriors. The Taniwhas won the match, 16 -10.

In the section B final, Kaponga played against ED (Eastern Districts). The match was won by ED. The final score was 41- 18.

The section A final was Stratford Primary School Alpha versus Stratford Primary School Bravo. The Alphas won the match, 35-14.