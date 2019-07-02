Staff members from International Volunteer HQ Limited (IVHQ) helped beautify the Stratford Primary School grounds last week.

Room 13 pupils from Stratford Primary school pictured with their bottleart, IVHQ staff members and senior students from the school.

IVHQ is a funding partner for Enviroschools. Each year staff from IVHQ celebrate their business anniversary by volunteering at a participating school.

The 36 staff were welcomed onto the school grounds with a pōwhiri.

Kapa Haka members (from l-r) Jordan Petrie (12), Ezra Hiri (11), Vili Rova (13) and Jake White (12) welcomed the IVHQ staff onto the school grounds.

Grace Stevens, programme manager for the Latin America and Australia New Zealand team at IVHQ, says it was great to be out of the office and helping out the school on a nice day.

"Enviroschools put out a call for each school to put in an application for our working bee. Stratford Primary School put in a really good application."

Grace says the IVHQ volunteers had a large jobs list to keep them busy throughout the day.

"It is nice to do volunteer work and help towards making a sustainable school."

IVHQ staff Sean Markham (left), member of the programme develop team with Toby Leadbetter from the business development team.

Lauree Jones, the Regional Co-ordinator for Taranaki Enviroschools says Stratford Primary is at the silver level and is working towards the green-gold level.

"If Stratford Primary receives the green gold level, Stratford would have the most green-gold Enviroschools in Taranaki."

Jenna Armistead (11) and Anna Baker (11) pulling out weeds from the garden.

Lauree says it was great to see a large turn out of IVHQ staff helping out around the school.

"It is really awesome for a school to get this kind of a boost."

From l-r: Vili Rova (13), Ian Abraham, Dylan Kowalewski (12), Ezra Hiri (11), and programme managers from IVHQ Kate Parkinson and Lena Wurm.

The staff gardened, made compost bins and refurbished the physical environment.