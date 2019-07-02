Staff members from International Volunteer HQ Limited (IVHQ) helped beautify the Stratford Primary School grounds last week.
IVHQ is a funding partner for Enviroschools. Each year staff from IVHQ celebrate their business anniversary by volunteering at a participating school.
The 36 staff were welcomed onto the school grounds with a pōwhiri.
Grace Stevens, programme manager for the Latin America and Australia New Zealand team at IVHQ, says it was great to be out of the office and helping out the school on a nice day.
"Enviroschools put out a call for each school to put in an application for our working bee. Stratford Primary School put in a really good application."
Grace says the IVHQ volunteers had a large jobs list to keep them busy throughout the day.
"It is nice to do volunteer work and help towards making a sustainable school."
Lauree Jones, the Regional Co-ordinator for Taranaki Enviroschools says Stratford Primary is at the silver level and is working towards the green-gold level.
"If Stratford Primary receives the green gold level, Stratford would have the most green-gold Enviroschools in Taranaki."
Lauree says it was great to see a large turn out of IVHQ staff helping out around the school.
"It is really awesome for a school to get this kind of a boost."
The staff gardened, made compost bins and refurbished the physical environment.