Registrations are now open for the 2019 Halberg Games in Auckland.

The Games are a national three-day sports competition for physically disabled or visually impaired young people between eight and 21. They are hosted by the Halberg Foundation set up by Olympic runner Sir Murray Halberg.

Athletes can register to compete for their region and select from up to 20 sports including swimming, golf, athletics, wheelchair rugby, football, rowing, table tennis, archery, orienteering and taekwondo.

An opening ceremony is on Friday October 11, with a parade of the athletes in their regional teams, lighting of the Halberg Games' flame and reading of the Athletes Oath, and guest speakers.

The festival-style event is unique to New Zealand, an opportunity for athletes to connect, compete and pursue further opportunities in sports.

"The Halberg Games is becoming a highlight on the annual calendar of many young people around Aotearoa. Halberg is pleased to again be hosting this event which provides wonderful opportunities for development and growth and driving a passion for sport," says Halberg Foundation Chief Executive, Shelley McMeeken.

The games are at King's College in Auckland on Friday October 11 to October 13. To register as an athlete, supporter or volunteer go to www.halberggames.co.nz

■ The Stratford Press team would love to talk to any local athletes entering the Halberg Games. Contact Alyssa: alyssa.smith@nzme.co.nz