If you have ever wanted to visit Canada, you might want to consider joining the next Stratfords of the World trip.

Mary Dettling, secretary and treasurer of the New Zealand Stratfords of the World group, says the group will hold a meeting next month for anyone interested in getting involved.

Stratfords of the World was established in the 1980s as a joint venture between respective towns in Connecticut, USA and Ontario, Canada. Soon after the Bard's own birthplace, Stratford-upon-Avon joined. Stratfords in Prince Edward Island in Canada, and Victoria, Australia have since joined the group. Every second year, a visit to one of the member cities is organised, alternating between the hemispheres.

Mary says the next trip, to Ontario, Canada in 2020 will be lots of fun.

Advertisement

"There's already a really exciting schedule of events and trips out, with options including extras like the chance to go and see Niagara Falls."

The main expense, says Mary, is for the flight to Canada, with the activities etc just costing an extra $400.

"So it is a great opportunity for people who want to travel to come along with a group of like-minded people. Some people also add on time to go exploring elsewhere on the continent after the event or before."

Since Linda Meehan got involved with Stratfords of the World, she says she has made life-long friends.

"Everyone is so welcoming. You are really well looked after on the trips, and you meet such interesting people."

Mary says anyone is welcome to come along to their upcoming meeting to find out more about the Ontario trip or to find out how else they can get involved.

"We will be hosting the event in New Zealand in a couple of years, so people might want to get involved as hosts then as well."