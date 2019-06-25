McDonald Stratford Men's division two football team had the return match in the local derby against P Hamlin Builders Eltham on Saturday.

Both teams were looking for an early lead at the whistle but Eltham caught Stratford on the back foot scoring within the first minutes.

Eltham sealed the game with a 2-1 win against Stratford.

The Aitkens Transport Stratford U18s had a hard fight against a feisty Francis Douglas Memorial College Lasallians.

Advertisement

Stratford had to raise the game if it was to retain its unbeaten record. The Stratford team has kept their winning streak with a 3-2 win against FDMC Lasallians.

The Stratford U15sfought hard against New Plymouth Rangers Black. The Stratford team applied pressure throughout the game. The final score was 2-all.

■ Games for this week:

Saturday June 29: McDonald Stratford Men's division one vs FDMC New Style, 12:45pm, Swansea Park, Stratford. McDonald Stratford Men's division two vs Taranaki Tyre Talk Woodleigh 2:45pm, Swansea Park, Stratford.

Sunday June 30: Tungsten Legal Stratford Women's vs Liquid Beans Peringa, 10:30am Swansea Park, Stratford.