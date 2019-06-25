On Saturday CMK Stratford Avon Men's hockey team came up against Te Kiri Rovers for the last game of the Championship round.

Avon played determinedly but Te Kiri kept dominating the match. The final score was 5-1 to Te Kiri.

Matthew & Co Real Estate Stratford B Women's hockey team played Te Kiri Women.

Short on numbers, Stratford knew this game was going to be tough from the first whistle.

However, their determination in defence, great attacking breaks and shots on goal kept them in the game. Te Kiri came away with the 4-0 win.

CMK Stratford A Women's hockey team travelled to New Plymouth to take on the Northern Wildcats. Both teams were evenly ranked and this showed straight away The final score 3-2 to Northern.

Also in New Plymouth, Le Dejeuner Catering Stratford Broadway took on New Plymouth Boys High School 2nd 6.

Being the third week in New Plymouth, Broadway wanted to come away with a satisfying win and that is exactly what they did. The final score was 8-1 to Broadway.

■ Games for this week are available from: www.taranakihockey.org.nz