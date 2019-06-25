The Stratford Press office houses the archive collection, with a copy of every edition printed, since the paper started in 1960.

Each month, we dip into the archives and share some of the stories making the headlines 25 and 50 years ago with our readers.

In June 1994, a Stratford St Joseph's rugby team won the D Grade 7-a-side tournament in New Plymouth.

Pictured are (back row, l-r) Mark Hughes, Oliver McDonald, Courtney Smith, Daniel McDonald, Ben Whittington, Hemi-Leigh Tonga and Kieran Keegan. (front l-r) Zane Bolger, Zahn Thompson and Simon Gilmour.

Also in June 1994, a new bank opened in Stratford.

Pictured is Trust Bank customer services manager Tracey Wisnewski being serenaded by strolling minstrel Alan Muggeridge during the opening day.

The bank, designed with an Elizabethan theme, opened its doors with a town crier, minstrel, local rugby celebrities and giveaways.

The Inglewood Parents centre held a teddy bears' picnic in Forestal House in June, 1994 as part of a publicity week. Pictured are (left) Caitlen Busby (11 months) and Cameron Shotter (nine months) with their teddies.

It was a dramatic front page on June 26, 1969. The Stratford Press ran a front page picture of a Stratford resident's close encounter with volcanic ash.

Pictured are Chris North, manager of Ski Services in Ruapehu and Ian Moreland, an employee of Stratford firm G L John Ltd.

Ian had gone to Ruapehu to assist with servicing ski tow equipment and was asleep in a chalet when the mountain exploded!

He told the Stratford Press he was woken by Chris who had realised what was happening, and they then watched a mass of ash come out of the volcano.

The falling ash and low temperatures meant they couldn't evacuate and instead had to wait in the chalet until it was over. They are pictured by their Landrover, covered with volcanic ash.

The Stratford Jaycees gave up a weekend in June, 1969 to dig out an area for a paddling pool to be installed at the municipal baths.