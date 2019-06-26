Mossimo is an 11-week-old black kitten looking for his forever home.

Karma Andrews from the Scratching Post says Mossimo was a stray with facial injuries when the team at the Scratching Post found him.

"Mossimo's foster home has taken good care of him. He is fully healed and ready to find a loving family to adopt him."

As with all kittens available through The Scratching Post, Mossimo has been desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, vet health checked, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

■ The Scratching Post is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am - 2pm. 127 Broadway, Stratford, phone 027 292 6167.