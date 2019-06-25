Pupils at Midhirst School played a friendly game of basketball against their whānau and then shared a hāngī for Whānau Day last Thursday.

The children celebrated Whānau Day with the unveiling of their new school gates, followed by a basketball game and a hāngi.

The hangi being lifted from the pit.

Graham Sands says the day is a great way to bring the pupils and whānau together.

"This was an opportunity to connect with all the different whānau. I personally learnt from different grandparents about the history of the school."

Pupils brought their own cutlery and plates for the hāngī rather than use disposable items to reduce waste.

Some of the food for the hangi.

Principal Graham Sands says the preparation, lighting the fire and serving the food was all done by the children.

Midhirst School pupils playing against parents in a basketball match.

"The children were at school at 4.30am to light the fire and say a karakia. We also went looking for the Puanga star in the eastern sky."

Pupil Kodi Murfitt says she enjoyed the basketball game against the parents.

"It was very fun and exciting. It was also challenging playing against the parents."

Graham says the basketball game was about bringing the children and whānau together to have fun.