A group of Year 13 girls wants to see an end to period poverty as well as the stigma about periods.

The students, from Taranaki Diocesan School, have set up a business through the Young Enterprise Scheme.

Girls of Steel is selling period packs for girls, and for every two sold, they are donating a pack of pads to Women's Refuge.

"We hope to address the issue of period poverty, so for every two packs we sell we will donate a pack of pads to the Woman's Refuge," Communications Director, Rebecca Schrader, 17, says.

Young women from low-income households often struggle to pay for feminine hygiene products - period poverty.

CEO Alexandra Paish, 17, says the packs are aimed at girls starting menstruation, with the idea to teach them about it as well as introducing them to a range of useful products.

"The packs come with a wheat bag for cramps, chocolate for cravings, organic sanitary items by Organic Initiative, a storage pouch for the sanitary items and a booklet containing information about periods created by ourselves."

Maia Rupapera Maeke Marketing Director, 17, says the Young Enterprise Scheme is one of her favourite subjects at school as it teaches communication and entrepreneurship.

The YES scheme teaches the steps to starting a business. Finance Director Isabel Lee, 18, says she has learned a lot through the process.

Alexandra says the Girls of Steel business started last year and has continued this year with the aim to empower woman.

"It's made by girls, for girls."

Supervising teacher Fleur Karasawa says the Girls of Steel are dedicated and have relatively mature ideas for year 13 girls.

The group will have its products at the Young Enterprise Trade Fair at Centre City in New Plymouth on July 28.

Awards won by the Girls of Steel business group:

Challenge One Product Validation Award: Second

Taranaki Regional Council Business Award: Second

BDO Business Plan Award: One of five top business teams – top score for the region

■ To purchase a period pack, contact the Girls of Steel business team on girlsofsteel05@gmail.com