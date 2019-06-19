When Stratford Rotarian Gordon Gibbons read about Emily Foreman's medical battle in last week's Stratford Press, he was moved to help.

"To give her a chance, to help her get the treatment she needed, it was something I thought I could help a little with."

Emily, 21, needs immunotherapy after a cancerous tumour in her main saliva gland led to multiple lesions across her lungs.

Gordon took Emily's story to the next Stratford Rotary Club meeting and members discussed how they could help. Chairman Barrie Smith says helping Emily fits in with the Rotarian aspect of Rotary Club.

"We were all moved by Emily's story and agreed we could help in some way."

Barrie says individual members donated money, which, along with money from the club, meant a donation of $3000.

Barrie and Gordon went to the Stratford office of McDonald Real Estate on Monday to hand over a cheque for Emily.

"I would ask anyone in Stratford to consider donating to Emily's cause," says Barrie. "We all wish Emily the best and hope this helps in some way."

■ Donations for Emily can be made at any branch of McDonald Real Estate in Taranaki, or online through her Givealittle page. Search Givealittle for emilys-cancer-treatment-fund