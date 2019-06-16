Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford A Men's hockey team took on the Hāwera hockey team on Friday night.

There was determination shown by both teams. The final score was 3-0 to Stratford A Men's team.

On Saturday CMK Stratford Avon Men's hockey team come up against New Plymouth Boys' High School second six. Avon put in everything they had but Boys' High were just as determined.

The final score was 6-0 to Boys High. Player of the day was Grant Sayers.

Matthew & Co Real Estate Stratford B Women's hockey team played Hāwera Women's B.

Both teams were running end to end, trying to score, but each team kept up the pace. The final score was 3-1 to Stratford.

The CMK Stratford A Women's hockey team played the Masters Women. The team knew it needed to step up their game after losing to Masters Women the last time they played them. Final score 3-2 to Stratford.

In New Plymouth, Le Dejeuner Catering Stratford Broadway took on the Northern Wolves. The final score was 3-2 to Stratford. Player of the day went to Stephen Wooldridge for his continuous efforts on attack and defence.

■ Games for this week:

Saturday 22 June in Stratford: Stratford Avon vs Te Kiri Rovers at 12pm, Stratford Women's B vs Te Kiri at 1.30pm.

Saturday June 22 in New Plymouth: Stratford A Women vs Northern Wildcats at 1.45pm, Stratford Broadway vs NPBH 2nd 6 at 3.15pm.

There is no game for Stratford A Men.