McDonald Stratford Men's division one football team came back from last week's loss with a strong, convincing win against Withers Coachlines Moturoa football team over the weekend.
At the final whistle, the Stratford team had netted 11 goals. The final score was 11-0.
The Tungsten Legal Stratford Women's football team played Moturoa AFC White football team. Despite the Stratford team's determination, they lost. The final score was 13-1 to Moturoa.
Aitkens Transport Stratford U18 football team played New Plymouth Gladiators. Aitkens Transport displayed ball skill and team work, winning 7-0.
Stratford U15 team put up a good fight against New Plymouth Boys High Trojans. They took the lead early on in the game, but the New Plymouth Boys High Trojans won 6-3.
Games this week:
Saturday June 22: McDonald Stratford Men's division two vs P Hamlin Builders Eltham, 12:45pm at Taumata Park, Eltham.
McDonald Stratford Men's division one has a bye.
Sunday June 23: Tungsten Legal Stratford Women has a bye.