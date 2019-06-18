McDonald Stratford Men's division one football team came back from last week's loss with a strong, convincing win against Withers Coachlines Moturoa football team over the weekend.

At the final whistle, the Stratford team had netted 11 goals. The final score was 11-0.

The Tungsten Legal Stratford Women's football team played Moturoa AFC White football team. Despite the Stratford team's determination, they lost. The final score was 13-1 to Moturoa.

Aitkens Transport Stratford U18 football team played New Plymouth Gladiators. Aitkens Transport displayed ball skill and team work, winning 7-0.

Stratford U15 team put up a good fight against New Plymouth Boys High Trojans. They took the lead early on in the game, but the New Plymouth Boys High Trojans won 6-3.

Games this week:

Saturday June 22: McDonald Stratford Men's division two vs P Hamlin Builders Eltham, 12:45pm at Taumata Park, Eltham.

McDonald Stratford Men's division one has a bye.

Sunday June 23: Tungsten Legal Stratford Women has a bye.