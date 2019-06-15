House of Travel New Plymouth was named Taranaki's Top Shop for 2019 at the TSB Top Shop awards evening on Saturday night.

It wasn't the only win for the shop on the night, the team also won the North Taranaki Regional Award and the Lifestyle and Leisure category.

The South Taranaki Regional Award was won by Pak'n Save Hāwera, while the Central Regional Award went to Stratford ITM.

Stratford ITM also received a Highly Commended award in the Large Format category and Pak'n Save Hāwera also received a Highly Commended in the Accessibility Award category.

The awards which recognise Customer Service Excellence, are organised by the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce.

The evening was MC'd by Sam Bennett and Tracey Blake.

Over 13,000 nominations from the public were received for this year's awards.

The top ten businesses in each category were then mystery shopped by a panel of judges using a set criteria for marking, with the top point scorers then being re-judged in order to determine the Regional and Supreme winners.

With marks in all categories being exceptionally close this year, Highly Commendeds were also awarded in each of the eight categories.

WINNERS:

Fashion, Footwear and Accessories:

Highly Commended - Footloose

Winner:Ziera

Lifestyle and Leisure:

Highly Commended - Mitre 10 Mega

Winner - House of Travel New Plymouth

Speciality Store:

Highly Commended - New Plymouth Vet Group

Winner - Bianca Lorenne

Health and Beauty:

Highly Commended - CU Hair and Caci New Plymouth

Winner - Blackbird Society

Automotive:

Highly Commended - Central Taranaki Automotive

Winner - Cooks Honda New Plymouth

Large Format:

Highly Commended - Stratford ITM

Winner - Clegg Furnishers

Food and Beverage:

Highly Commended - Lemonwood Eatery

Winner - Koi Lounge

Accessibility Award:

Highly Commended - Pak'n Save Hāwera

Winner - Egmont Seafoods